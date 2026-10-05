Ahead of a likely Tata Sons AGM, Noel Tata family's 17-of-36 maths

At Tata Education Trust (TET), with a 3.73 per cent shareholding in Tata Sons, Noel, along with his daughters Leah and Maya, who have been engaged with philanthropy and various group businesses, constitutes 60 per cent of the total strength. The other trustees at TET are Singh and Srinivasan.

Tata Social Welfare Trust (TSWT), with a 3.73 per cent shareholding in Tata Sons, also represents Noel and his family — Leah and Neville — who account for 60 per cent of the total. Srinivasan and Singh are the other trustees here as well. At RD Tata Trust, Noel, Maya, and Neville account for 50 per cent of the overall trustee strength. The others are Singh, Srinivasan, and Tushad B Dubash, a businessman with interests ranging from shipping to real estate. Finally, at Sarvajanik Seva Trust, with a 0.1 per cent holding in Tata Sons, Noel, along with Leah and Maya, accounts for 60 per cent of the total, with the other trustees being Jimmy and J N Mistry, a Mumbai-based lawyer.