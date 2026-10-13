AI arms race giving way to AI returns race: Aditya Birla Group chairman

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said investments in artificial intelligence (AI) were becoming more calibrated as businesses assessed the tangible returns from such investments, adding that a shift from an AI arms race to an AI returns race was underway.

“If I think about a year ago, we probably thought that AI was a monster sitting there on the last row, and it would eat me up by the time I got here if I didn't know everything about AI, and so there was a sense of trepidation and fear. That now doesn't exist. The shift is from an AI arms race, which is getting the right compute, right talent to an AI returns race, in the sense, what does this AI do for me? What is the return I get from investing in AI? Where does that stack up in my capital allocated pyramid?”

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in Delhi, Birla noted that apprehensions about what AI could do had ebbed and discussions were now more centred on what it could deliver for businesses, including those within the Aditya Birla Group, while noting that investments in AI could not be made simply based on the fear of missing out. “We're going to take it a little more gradually than we thought a year ago because it is a large investment, and I don't think we need to act out of a sense of FOMO… I think we're being thoughtful about it, and like I said, asking ourselves what's the return on the investment you can make,” he said.

He added that the group was unravelling the impact of AI on productivity across the entire organisation, but there were specific applications that were yielding results, for instance, in customer interface, manufacturing efficiencies and increasing net interest margins in the group’s financial business. Birla added that capital allocation for the large and diversified group, shifting geopolitics and keeping people enthused were important elements for the growth of the business. “You can't stop growing. So for me, capital allocation has been a challenge because you have a whole lot of new demands on your capital, which we know about. You either grow or you go down. You can't stay in a state of equilibrium. The other one clearly has been geopolitics, because we are a global organization. When I read about a significant global event in the newspapers, I can be sure that it will impact us somewhere,” he said.

The Aditya Birla Group, headed by Kumar Mangalam Birla, operates across more than 20 sectors in 41 countries spanning six continents, employs over 2.27 lakh people and has more than 600 manufacturing units. It reported revenue of around $72 billion in FY26 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $8.5 billion. He added that the lines between important and urgent were blurring, as keeping morale high in a people-run organisation was crucial. “Getting them to keep their chin up, getting them to collaborate and learn from each other, learn from outside… at the end of the day, it's people who make the difference, and I think keeping them going and keeping them enthused and energetic is an equally important task,” he said.