AI can transform financial market infrastructure: SBI Chairman Setty

State Bank of India Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Wednesday said artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly strengthen risk management, improve operational efficiency, and enable real-time surveillance in financial markets. While flagging risks from new asset classes, he highlighted the importance of the role played by Clearing Corporation of India Ltd to ensure risk management and regulatory compliance. “AI can analyse vast datasets of historical transactions, counterparty behaviour, and market conditions to enable dynamic management, real-time risk assessment, and more accurate prediction of counterparty exposures,” Setty said. He added that AI and machine learning (ML) can automate repetitive processes such as clearing, settlement, and reconciliation, thereby reducing operational overheads while improving speed and accuracy.

This will change the role of financial market infrastructure institutions from being post-trade processors to “pre-emptive risk sentinels” that can anticipate risks besides managing them, Setty said while speaking at CCIL’s silver jubilee celebrations in Mumbai. “We can also envision deeper integration with global market infrastructures, as Indian markets gain greater prominence in the international financial landscape,” he said. At the same time, he cautioned that “new frontiers such as digital assets, tokenised securities, and enhanced cross-border settlement mechanisms will require both innovation and prudence”. As financial markets evolve rapidly, becoming more interconnected and complex, new asset classes are likely to emerge, intensifying cross-border flows. This could create risks in less visible but potentially more systemic ways. In such an environment, CCIL’s role will become even more strategic, Setty said.

Cyber resilience, technological robustness, and regulatory alignment will remain critical pillars of the financial system amid an evolving system, Setty said. CCIL is well positioned to lead the next phase of development given its strong risk management framework and alignment with regulatory vision, he added. CCIL has played an important part in India’s financial system — operating in the background during periods of stability and playing a crucial role in times of market stress, Setty said. The central counterparty’s ability to combine scale with safety is reflected in the large volumes it handles daily, while maintaining an unbroken record of settlement integrity, even during periods of global financial stress, the SBI chairman said.

For perspective, daily volumes in government securities have increased from just over ~3,600 crore in 2003 to more than ~71,000 crore in 2026 — an increase of nearly 1,900 per cent. The repo market has seen even sharper expansion, with daily volumes rising from around ~6,000 crore to ~5.6 trillion, Setty added. “These trends reflect the growing depth, confidence, and sophistication of India’s financial markets, enabled by CCIL’s robust infrastructure,” he said. CCIL was established to provide a robust backbone for financial markets, and it has addressed core needs such as protection against counterparty default, ensuring settlement finality, and bringing order to fragmented market practices, he added.