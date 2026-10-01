AI cybersec startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 bn after new funding round

Armadin said on Thursday that ​it raised $255.5 million in a Series B funding round, which values the AI cybersecurity company at more than $2.5 billion.

Investors ‌have poured large ​sums into ​early-stage startups building defenses against AI-driven ​cyberattacks.

Andreessen Horowitz and Accel co-led the round, joined by new investors Bain Capital Ventures and ​Redpoint as well as existing ‌backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo ​Ventures and In-Q-Tel.

The round took total funding to $445 million, Armadin ‌said.

The ​company will use ‌the money to scale ‌its platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts.

​Armadin uses a swarm of AI agents that act ​like hackers to find weaknesses.