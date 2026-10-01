AI cybersec startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 bn after new funding round

Armadin said on Thursday that it raised $255.5 million in a Series B funding round, which values the AI cybersecurity company at more than $2.5 billion.
Investors have poured large sums into early-stage startups building defenses against AI-driven cyberattacks.
Andreessen Horowitz and Accel co-led the round, joined by new investors Bain Capital Ventures and Redpoint as well as existing backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures and In-Q-Tel.
The round took total funding to $445 million, Armadin said.
The company will use the money to scale its platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts.
Armadin uses a swarm of AI agents that act like hackers to find weaknesses.
The company was founded by CEO Kevin Mandia, who also founded cybersecurity firm Mandiant and later sold it to Google.