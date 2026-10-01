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AI cybersec startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 bn after new funding round

Investors ‌have poured large ​sums into ​early-stage startups building defenses against AI-driven ​cyberattacks.

AI models, AI safety research
Representative image of AI cybersecurity firm (Photo: Magnific)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 11:39 PM IST
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Armadin said on Thursday that ​it raised $255.5 million in a Series B funding round, which values the AI cybersecurity company at more than $2.5 billion. 
Investors ‌have poured large ​sums into ​early-stage startups building defenses against AI-driven ​cyberattacks. 
Andreessen Horowitz and Accel co-led the round, joined by new investors Bain Capital Ventures and ​Redpoint as well as existing ‌backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo ​Ventures and In-Q-Tel.
 The round took total funding to $445 million, Armadin ‌said. 
The ​company will use ‌the money to scale ‌its platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts.
 ​Armadin uses a swarm of AI agents that act ​like hackers to find weaknesses.
 The company was founded ‌by CEO Kevin Mandia, who ‌also founded cybersecurity firm Mandiant and later sold it to Google.
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

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