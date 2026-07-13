Home / Companies / News / AI disruption, Iran war risks weigh on Indian IT firms' earnings outlook

AI disruption, Iran war risks weigh on Indian IT firms' earnings outlook

The sector is weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, and the disruptive impact of AI adoption

Indian IT firms, earnings
The twin pressures have weighed on sentiment, driving down shares this year | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 10:44 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Harshita Swaminathan, Rachel Yeo and Srinidhi Ragavendran
 
HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are set to report earnings as their investor base increasingly questions the value of traditional IT services in the age of artificial intelligence.
 
The sector is weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, and the disruptive impact of AI adoption. The twin pressures have weighed on sentiment, driving down shares this year. 
 
Negative sentiment toward the sector deepened after US-listed peer Accenture Plc forecast slower-than-expected quarterly revenue, reinforcing concerns over weakening demand and sending the NSE IT Index even lower. On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. met net income expectations, helped by cost-cutting efforts that helped it weather a slowdown in the core IT business.  
 
“Our recent interactions suggest that pressures on IT services budgets persist, which is driving pressures on discretionary IT spending,” Jefferies wrote in a note. 
 
Earnings at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will serve as a key reality check for Taiwan’s stock market, which remains in the grip of the AI boom. It will release its June sales figures on Monday afternoon after Typhoon Bavi delayed its announcement, giving investors a clearer look on its second-quarter performance.
 
On Saturday, India’s Avenue Supermarts Ltd. missed net income estimates. It refocused its e-commerce strategy by shutting operations in several cities that didn’t contribute much to the group’s earnings.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

TCS rejigs leadership, business units to sharpen focus on AI-led deals

Berry Alloys to invest ₹1,200 cr in Andhra Pradesh steel materials complex

Financial services, data, cloud, are Airtel's next growth drivers: Mittal

Daiki Axis opens third plant, bets on sustainable water treatment sector

TCS plans up to 8,900 AI deployment engineers, seeks AI acquisitions

Topics :HCLTechHCL TechnologiesQ1 resultsWiproTech Mahindra

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story