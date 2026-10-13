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AI helps Infosys' Finacle suite reduce friction in its sales process

Infosys Finacle is using AI to reduce sales process time by 60-70 per cent, while deploying multiple language models to improve banking efficiency and control costs

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle
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Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
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Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping Infosys significantly reduce friction in its sales process for its flagship financial product and solutions suite Finacle. Company executives said that the technology has cut the time and effort required to demonstrate its banking software solutions to potential clients by as much as 60-70 per cent.
 
“Sometimes we would run a pursuit for six months, doing eight workshops. Today, such activities are getting done in two or three workshops, which compresses the whole journey by 60-70 per cent. Hence, we see significantly reduced sales friction because of AI,” said Sajit Vij­ayakumar, chief executive officer of Infosys Finacle, in an interview with Business Standard.
 
The company is also embedding AI across its banking software suite, with a focus on improving operational efficiency, enabling more intelligent product pricing and offering personalised services to customers.
 
When asked which are some of the operations where banks are embedding the technology, Vijayakumar shared that while AI is being used across operations, what is proving to be a challenge is cost or token consumption.
 
“If you give an agent a broad set of instructions, it can still gui­de you, but it will cost a lot of mo­n­ey. If you automate a single transaction through AI without doing it in a very diligent man­ner, you could probably incur as high as $3-5 per transaction,” he said.
 
To address this challenge, Infosys Finacle is adopting a multi-model approach. “When we use AI, we use a hierarchy of models. If we do not need world wisdom, we put it in a small language model. The AI journey is an agent, which will rely on multiple language models to deliver what is right for you,” Vijayakumar said.
 
The firm also uses locally deployed open-source language models to ensure that sensitive banking data does not have to be transferred to the cloud.
 
“We have an offering for our clients where, based on the query, it will decide what model to choose from the back end, based on the complexity of the query to optimise cost,” he said.
 
Infosys Finacle currently has a repository of around 200 AI skills that can function as agents within its banking software framework. These cover various banking functions, with the company aiming to make every function accessible through AI. Vijayakumar said he would prefer fewer agents, but the functions have been divided into smaller skills to improve precision and reduce token consumption.
 
Beyond operational efficiency, banks are also exploring AI to improve customer engagement and generate more value from existing transactions. According to Vijayakumar, payments are one area where banks can use AI to generate insights into customer behaviour and offer more relevant financial products.
 
While banks may not make money directly from certain payment transactions, these interactions generate valuable customer data. AI agents can analyse this information to understand what customers are likely to purchase and enable banks to make more personalised offers. He said some firms in the US collect as many as 800 characteristics of an individual and continuously monitor them to understand customer preferences.
 
The next stage involves combining customer insights with automation to offer products and services that are more competitive than those of rival banks.
 
For Infosys Finacle, the broader objective is to integrate AI into every banking function while ensuring that the cost of deploying the technology remains commercially viable. "At Infosys, we give a specific budget to everybody so that people are more AI aware and become believers in AI," Vijayakumar said.
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceInfosys Banking

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

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