AI-led innovations to contribute 40% to revenue in 3-5 years: LEAD Group

While speaking exclusively with Business Standard, Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm, said, “AI-led products are going to be the flywheels of growth for us and in the next three to five years, they will be about 40 per cent of our revenue — that's the ambition. It’s a bit of a move from the company to ensure that, on top of our learning systems, which are growing at a steady pace, we add this AI-led system, which will accelerate the growth. So, the base business is growing, but these offshoots are now expected to add to the growth.”