Humyn Labs, a physical artificial intelligence (AI) research and deployment startup, raised $47 million in a Series A funding round to expand its global operations and build infrastructure for testing and deploying robots in real-world environments, the firm said on Wednesday.

The round comprises $26 million in equity, led by Accel, with participation from Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, Finserv Intelligence through Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Alts AI Opportunities Fund, Dallas Venture Capital, angel investor Anita Pramoda, and Jump Trading LLC. The remaining $21 million was raised through venture debt led by Lighthouse Canton, with participation from Trifecta Capital.

In April this year, Humyn Labs announced a $20 million commitment to develop human data infrastructure for physical AI firms worldwide.

In an interaction with Business Standard, its Cofounder Manish Agarwal said the startup plans to deploy fresh capital towards building deployment-readiness infrastructure in Brazil, South Korea and India, expanding the company’s data-capture hardware and enrichment capabilities, and strengthening its presence in San Francisco, London and Seoul. Founded in 2026 by Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, Humyn Labs has clocked an annualised revenue run rate of more than $50 million within six months of operations. The company works with frontier AI labs, robotics companies and world-model developers, collecting and processing data across more than 20 countries in Latin America, East Asia, and South and Southeast Asia.

Unlike conventional AI systems, which primarily rely on digital datasets, physical AI models need to understand and interact with real-world environments. Humyn Labs captures how people perform tasks across factories, warehouses, farms and homes, and converts the information into training-ready data across sight, sound, motion and touch. However, Agarwal said the company’s business goes beyond data collection. Its larger opportunity lies in helping robotics companies bridge the gap between model training and actual deployment. “Data collection is just the input side. The reason data is being collected is that you want robotic form factors to be deployed across different use cases. For deployment readiness, providing data is not enough. You need to start deploying these models and hardware in the real world,” he said.