AI4Bharat, Josh Talks launch Voice of India AI evaluation platform

IIT Madras-backed AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI on Tuesday announced the launch of Voice of India, the country’s first independent multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) evaluation platform dedicated to assessing AI systems under real-world Indian conditions.

The platform represents a new layer in India’s AI ecosystem. While the country has invested significantly in AI models, computing infrastructure and language technologies, independent evaluation infrastructure has remained a critical missing component.

Voice of India aims to become the country’s trusted reference point for AI evaluation, enabling governments, enterprises, researchers and AI developers to independently assess how AI systems perform across Indian languages, accents, dialects and deployment environments.

Professor Mitesh Khapra of AI4Bharat at IIT Madras said India had a unique opportunity not only to build AI for the world but also to help define how the world measures it. “Evaluation determines what gets built. With AI systems becoming more deeply integrated into society, rigorous evaluation becomes as important as model development itself. Through Voice of India, we hope to provide the research community, industry and policymakers with scientifically robust evaluation frameworks that reflect India’s linguistic diversity,” Khapra said. Rather than relying solely on performance metrics or benchmarks developed for Western contexts, the platform provides scientifically rigorous, India-specific evaluations that reflect how AI is used across the country.

The Voice of India AI Evaluation Platform has been established through a collaboration between AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI, with the ambition of serving the broader AI ecosystem across government, enterprises, academia and industry. It is designed as an open, neutral and scientifically rigorous evaluation platform that enables AI developers to benchmark their systems while helping buyers make better-informed deployment decisions. As part of the launch, AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI introduced a suite of benchmarks under the Voice of India framework, including a finance-focused benchmark for assessing AI performance across key banking workflows.