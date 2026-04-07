Air India CEO steps down: Inside the turbulence airline is facing

Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has reportedly stepped down. While the airline has not officially confirmed his resignation, a Hindustan Times report claimed that Wilson will hold the position until a successor is found.

His reported exit comes at a time when the airline faces several challenges, including regulatory scrutiny, financial losses and disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions.

Financial pressures and slower turnaround

One of the major challenges facing Air India has been persistent financial losses. The airline and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, together reported losses of about ₹98 billion in the 2024-25 financial year.

The losses come despite efforts to modernise operations, merge airlines within the Tata aviation group and streamline costs. Wilson, a former executive at Singapore Airlines, took charge of Air India in 2022 after the Tata Group acquired the airline from the government. During his tenure, the airline began an ambitious turnaround programme aimed at modernising operations and rebuilding its fleet after years of decline under state ownership. Air India currently operates a fleet of about 191 aircraft and has placed orders for more than 500 planes as part of its long-term expansion plans. Safety scrutiny and regulatory action The airline has also been under heightened regulatory scrutiny following a fatal crash in 2025 that killed around 260 people.

In recent months, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has flagged lapses at the airline. These incidents include operating an aircraft without a valid airworthiness certificate on multiple occasions and failing to properly check emergency equipment before flights. In another episode last month, a Vancouver-bound Air India flight had to return to Delhi after it was found that the aircraft operating the service was not approved for that route. Air India has previously acknowledged internal challenges as well. In December, the airline said there was a “need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication and compliance culture”.

Impact of geopolitical tensions More recently, Air India and other airlines have been dealing with disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia. Indian airlines are estimated to be losing around ₹2,500 crore in revenue due to the ongoing conflict. The situation could worsen if the war continues and airspace over Iran -- and especially Pakistan -- remains closed. The conflict has also forced many airlines to cancel or reroute flights due to closed airspace and security concerns. In a message to staff, Wilson said the airline had to cancel around 2,500 flights to the region since the conflict began on February 28.

“In the three weeks since the conflict started, we have had to cancel around 2,500 flights to the region. As of today, we can operate only around 30 per cent of our normal West Asia schedule because airports and/or airspace are closed, or are assessed to be beyond our safety threshold,” he said. Flights to destinations in the UK, Europe and North America have also been taking longer routes due to airspace restrictions, increasing fuel consumption and operational costs. The airline has said the financial impact of the disruptions is still unfolding. “The Air India Group has been significantly impacted by West Asia conflict and the financial impact is yet to be fully felt,” Wilson said in the internal message, while urging tighter control over unnecessary expenditure.

Lingering questions after last year’s crash The airline has also been dealing with the aftermath of last year’s fatal crash. An Air India Boeing 787-8 operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025. The aircraft struck a medical college hostel complex and burst into flames, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard and 19 people on the ground. Nearly 10 months later, families wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to release the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder data to help determine the cause of the crash.