Air India clears ₹17.74 crore payout for outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India has approved a ₹17.74 crore cash payout for outgoing chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson, including a ₹2.5 crore one-time reward for his performance in FY25, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday.

Air India shareholders Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines approved the payout through a resolution at the airline’s annual general meeting on August 10.

Of the total amount, ₹15.24 crore replaces shares that Wilson was entitled to receive under the airline’s long-term incentive plan for FY23-FY25. Under the original arrangement, half of the long-term incentive was to be paid in shares.

The Air India board, on the recommendation of its nomination and remuneration committee, approved the change and the separate ₹2.5 crore reward on May 7. Since the revised arrangement differed from the remuneration terms previously approved for Wilson, the company sought shareholder approval at the August AGM, according to the report.

There has been no clarity on whether the approved amount has been disbursed to Wilson. The nomination and remuneration committee comprises Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and independent directors Alice Vaidyan and P R Ramesh. Wilson's compensation Wilson joined Air India as CEO and MD in July 2022, after the Tata Group acquired the airline from the government. His initial annual compensation was fixed at ₹21.5 crore for three years, comprising ₹8.5 crore in fixed remuneration, ₹6.5 crore in annual bonus and ₹6.5 crore under the long-term incentive plan. Under a revised remuneration package effective April 2025, his annual compensation could rise to ₹27.75 crore, comprising ₹11.1 crore in fixed pay, about ₹8.32 crore in performance-linked bonus and a similar amount in long-term incentives, Moneycontrol said, citing an earlier Mint report.

Air India's losses widened The payout comes amid a sharp deterioration in Air India's financial performance in FY26, even as the airline expanded its operations under Wilson. According to Air India's filings, consolidated revenue fell to ₹71,870 crore in FY26 from ₹78,636 crore in FY25, while the consolidated loss more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore from ₹10,859 crore. The figures include Air India Express. Over Wilson's tenure, consolidated revenue increased from ₹20,161 crore in FY22 to ₹71,870 crore in FY26, while losses rose from ₹9,661 crore to ₹22,238 crore. The airline said in its FY26 annual report that airspace closures, geopolitical volatility, US visa and tariff constraints, longer flight times and payload restrictions affected its long-haul operations. Passenger numbers also declined to 36 million in FY26 from 43.8 million in FY25, Moneycontrol reported.