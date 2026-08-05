Air India names ex-Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam CEO

Air India on Wednesday appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).

Gebremariam succeeds Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation on April 7 after leading Air India since July 2022, following the Tata Group's acquisition of the airline.

The appointment follows a global search conducted by a committee of Air India's board of directors, which evaluated both internal and external candidates.

"The objective of the Board was to identify a leader with a proven record of managing mega-scale airline turnarounds, delivering operational excellence, fostering a strong culture of safety and service, and driving profitable expansion," Air India said.

Gebremariam's appointment also comes weeks after media reports in Pakistan said he had been selected to lead the newly privatised Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Reuters had reported, citing officials, that he had been chosen as PIA's next chief executive, although the appointment was awaiting mandatory security clearances and had not been formally announced. Air India's announcement on Wednesday ends that possibility. Gebremariam led Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade, during which he transformed it into Africa's largest airline group. Its revenue grew more than fourfold and its fleet nearly tripled under his leadership. Air India said he has extensive experience in expanding long-haul international networks, building global hub operations, maintaining high safety standards and developing world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

Accepting the appointment, Gebremariam said: "It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India's extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting." "I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth," he added. Air India said details of Gebremariam's onboarding and the leadership transition timeline would be announced in due course.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Air India, said the airline had completed the initial phase of its transformation and was now entering a new stage. "Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde's track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India," Chandrasekaran said. "His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride," he added.

Wilson had reportedly informed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 of his intention to step down in 2026. His tenure, as per his contract, was to run until 2027. Gebremariam joined Ethiopian Airlines as a traffic officer in 1985 and spent nearly four decades with the carrier before retiring in 2022 due to health reasons. During that period, he held commercial and operational leadership roles across India, Saudi Arabia and North America before becoming chief operating officer in 2006 and group chief executive in 2011. Under his leadership, Ethiopian Airlines grew into Africa's largest airline group, with annual revenue increasing from about $1 billion to $4.5 billion, its fleet expanding from 33 to about 130 aircraft, and passenger traffic rising from around 3 million to 12 million before the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his tenure, Wilson oversaw Air India's merger with Vistara, the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, a record aircraft order, the introduction of a new brand identity, and the launch of fleet refurbishment programmes. The transformation, however, also coincided with supply-chain disruptions that delayed aircraft deliveries and cabin upgrades, as well as operational challenges arising from the Air India plane crash last year and geopolitical tensions. Thanking Wilson for his contribution, Air India said he had "successfully overseen complex merger and integration processes, initiated massive fleet modernisation programmes, established new corporate governance standards, and laid the foundations that were necessary for the future".