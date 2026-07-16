Air India revamps mobile app with India-specific payment features

Air India has revamped its mobile application with new features that will help with quicker responses to travellers as well as allow deployment of India-specific innovations in the payment system.

The main enhancements in the app pertain to assistance during flight disruptions, payment system updates and in-house internet booking engine, according to Air India.

The enhanced mobile app would provide greater ease of booking and allow the airline to respond more quickly to the needs of the customers, the airline's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy told PTI.

In a release on Thursday, Air India said the app has been downloaded nearly 17 million times and serves over 1,00,000 users daily.