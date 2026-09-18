Air India's incoming CEO Gebremariam meets Civil Aviation Minister K Naidu

Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam on Friday met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Naidu shared pictures of the meeting on X and said that with massive demand for better connectivity and enhanced passenger convenience, the airline has a challenging and important responsibility.

On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam, a former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He is expected to take charge after receiving security approvals later this month.

"Pleased to meet @airindia's new CEO & MD, Shri Tewolde Gebremariam and extend my best wishes for his new role," Naidu said in a post on X and added that Air India has been an integral part of India's aviation legacy.