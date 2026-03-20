Air India sends unapproved B777 plane to Vancouver; takes U-turn over China

An Air India flight to Vancouver took a U-turn mid-air over China and came back to Delhi on Thursday after the airline deployed a B777 aircraft variant that did not have regulatory clearance to operate on the route, according to aviation industry sources.

This is not the first time Air India has flown a plane without the requisite documents and permissions. In November 2025, the airline operated eight commercial flights using an Airbus A320neo plane that did not have a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC). For this lapse, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month fined the airline ₹1 crore.

Sources stated that on Thursday, the flight with call sign AI185 took off from Delhi at 12.18 pm for Vancouver using a Boeing 777-200LR plane (registration number VT-AEI), even though Air India has approval from Canadian authorities only for its Boeing 777-300ER fleet on that route. The Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 777-200LR are two long-haul variants of Boeing’s 777 family with distinct capabilities in range and capacity. Air India's 777-200LR variant is restricted on high-altitude routes over the Himalayas and Hindu Kush mountain ranges as it does not have adequate emergency oxygen systems. Delhi-Vancouver is one such high-altitude route. The VT-AEI aircraft had flown for over four hours on Thursday and reached Chinese airspace near Kunming when the error was detected, prompting the pilots to turn back. It eventually returned to Delhi after nearly nine hours in the air. The flight was carrying a full load of passengers at the time of departure.

Aviation protocols vary across countries, with some regulators granting approvals airline-wide, while others do so fleet-wise or even for specific aircraft variant. In this case, Canada’s approval for Air India operations is limited to the 777-300ER variant and does not extend to the 777-200LR. Asked about the incident, an Air India spokesperson said: "Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on March 19, returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew had disembarked." "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unforeseen situation. Our ground teams in Delhi had provided all necessary assistance, including offering hotel accommodation, while every effort was made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. The flight departed this (Friday) morning for Vancouver with the passengers," the spokesperson added.

The development comes against the backdrop of earlier compliance lapses at the airline. The aforementioned incident in November had occurred after the A320neo aircraft (registration number VT-TQN) underwent an engine change, but was cleared for operations without renewal of the ARC. The airline operated eight commercial flights using this plane before realising that its ARC had expired. It then reported the matter to the DGCA. In February 2026, the regulator issued an order on the November incident. It imposed a record ₹1 crore penalty on the airline, citing systemic failures, and ordered the removal of senior engineering officials while suspending the pilots involved for failing to verify aircraft documents during pre-flight checks.