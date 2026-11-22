Global hospitality platform Airbnb is looking to deepen its presence in India by expanding beyond traditional holiday destinations, strengthening the homestay ecosystem and bringing more local entrepreneurs onto its platform to tap the country's growing domestic travel market.

In an interview with PTI, Airbnb India Country Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said the company's India growth strategy will focus on expanding quality accommodation supply, enabling more communities to participate in tourism and diversifying its offerings beyond stays through experiences and services.

"We will also continue expanding quality supply, both in traditional leisure markets and metros and in emerging destinations such as spiritual corridors and nature-led locations. We want travellers to have more choices and local communities to benefit from tourism," Bajaj shared.

He highlighted that India is one of Airbnb's fastest-growing origin markets globally, with domestic travel emerging as a major growth driver. Over 85 per cent of bookings by Indian guests in the first half of 2026 were domestic, while almost 70 per cent of first-time bookers during the period were from Gen Z. The company is looking to expand its reach beyond established leisure destinations such as Goa and hill stations, with growing interest in cultural, spiritual, nature-led and rural tourism. "We have a presence across India, and the travel map is widening as travellers look beyond traditional tourism hubs for nature, culture, heritage and local experiences," Bajaj said.

Destinations such as Kangra, East Khasi Hills and Srinagar, along with hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are attracting attention, while Varanasi and Amritsar are emerging as important cultural and spiritual tourism destinations, he added. As demand spreads to newer locations, Airbnb is also focusing on developing accommodation supply and building a stronger host ecosystem in these markets. Its two-year memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Tourism is aimed at strengthening India's homestay ecosystem through host training, digital onboarding and destination promotion. The company also conducts community meet-ups and training programmes to encourage more people to participate in tourism. It has piloted the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy in Goa to help prospective homestay hosts learn hospitality best practices and prepare to welcome guests.

Bajaj cited the company's long-standing partnership with the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in rural Gujarat, under which women have received training to open their homes to visitors. He stressed that the economic benefits extend beyond the accommodation business. "Hosts have also told us that welcoming visitors creates opportunities beyond the home: local young people can provide transport, artisans can sell their products, and shops and restaurants can benefit. That is the multiplier effect of tourism on a local economy," Bajaj said. He shared that Airbnb will keep strengthening its core stays business while expanding what guests can do through experiences and services. Technology-led initiatives are another part of the strategy, with the company introducing AI-powered tools for searching, filtering and comparing homes, alongside features aimed at simplifying the hosting process.