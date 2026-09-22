Airtel adds Apple TV, Apple Arcade to ₹999+ family postpaid plans

With the addition of iCloud+, Airtel postpaid customers will be able to store, sync and access photos, files, passwords, contacts and other information across their Apple devices, while also having their data securely backed up, the company said.

The ₹999 family postpaid plan offers a family of three unlimited data with Fastlane technology, spam protection and access to entertainment subscriptions. Airtel said the addition of Apple’s iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade will combine connectivity, entertainment, gaming and cloud storage in the plan.

Customers can upgrade to the plans through the Airtel App or by visiting an Airtel store, the company said.

“At Airtel, we are constantly looking at ways to make our customers’ lives simpler while creating more differentiated value through our propositions,” Amit Tripathi, director, market operations, Bharti Airtel, said. He added that the addition of Apple’s services to the family postpaid plans would bring connectivity, entertainment and digital experiences under a single plan.