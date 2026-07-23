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Airtel Africa chooses London for mobile-money business listing this year

Airtel Africa has chosen London as the primary listing venue for its mobile-money business, with the IPO expected this year, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals

Airtel
Airtel’s decision is a boost for the London Stock Exchange, which has struggled to attract new listings while facing a spree of takeovers that’s shrinking the number of companies traded there | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:24 PM IST
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By Loni Prinsloo
 
Airtel Africa Plc picked London as the primary listing location for its mobile-money business and expects to start trading there this year.  
An initial public offering will unlock value in the financial-services unit, which previous Bloomberg reporting put at more than $10 billion. 
 
The timing, valuation and final structure of the IPO remain subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement Thursday. It would also provide one of the clearest market tests yet for the valuation of African fintech and mobile-money assets at scale. 
 
Africa is home to the fastest-growing and youngest population in the world, and has been a breeding ground for fintech businesses that include startups such as Moniepoint Inc. and OPay Holding Ltd. OPay is preparing for a possible US IPO, though it hasn’t publicly filed documents or confirmed a listing timetable.
 
Airtel’s decision is a boost for the London Stock Exchange, which has struggled to attract new listings while facing a spree of takeovers that’s shrinking the number of companies traded there. IPOs are a point of focus for the bourse. 
 
Investors have long viewed Airtel Money as a key contributor to Airtel Africa’s sum-of-the-parts value, arguing that the business could get a higher multiple than the parent company’s telecommunications operations because of its faster growth profile and expanding customer base.
 
A successful London listing may also reignite investor interest in African equity issuance after a prolonged period of subdued capital-markets activity. 
 
The transaction would likely rank among the most closely watched African fintech offerings in recent years and could serve as a benchmark for other digital-finance companies considering public market listings.
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Topics :Airtel AfricaAirtel Africa IPOAirtel Africa listingLondon Stock Exchange

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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