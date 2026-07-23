Airtel Africa picks London Stock Exchange for Airtel Money listing in H2

Airtel Africa, the African arm of Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel, said it had picked the London Stock Exchange for the planned listing of Airtel Money in the latter half of the year.

"We believe a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support our ambition to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa's leading fintech platforms," said Sunil Taldar, chief executive officer, Airtel Africa. The listing is subject to regulatory approvals.

Airtel Money, the third-largest business of Airtel Africa, reported a 51.5 per cent increase in annualised total processed value, coupled with a 23.3 per cent growth in its customer base. The financial services unit of Airtel Africa was earlier valued at more than $10 billion by Bloomberg.

The public listing had been planned earlier, but war-related cost pressures caused delays. Higher energy costs arising from the Iran conflict are likely to affect near-term profit margins, company executives said while announcing the results for the quarter ended June 2026. Airtel Africa forecasts potential increases in input costs due to global geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, leading to adverse effects on customers' disposable incomes, which could, in turn, affect sales and profitability. The conflict has triggered a supply crunch affecting crude supplies, leading to an uptick in energy prices and logistics costs for companies across geographies, the company added.