Airtel an institution; next gen can decide on other biz, says Mittal

“We’ve created the culture that this is your (employees’) company. From that point of view, this is not my children’s company to take. But yes, there has always got to be a shareholder who has the ability to guide the enterprise and guide the CEOs. Tomorrow, if there’s a crisis of succession planning in the company, an anchor is required. So long as there is an anchor shareholder like Bharti in the company, somebody from the family will always have to emerge to be the face of the shareholder. Who that will be, let’s see. It is early steps,” Mittal said.