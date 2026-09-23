Airtel Money files for London IPO through offer for sale by shareholders

Airtel Africa’s mobile payments arm Airtel Money on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange through an offer for sale route, under which existing shareholders will sell shares.

In documents filed with the LSE, the financial services platform, which operates across 13 African markets, said it had entered into an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under which existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to £67.2 million ($90 million) at the final offer price.

"Today marks the start of a new chapter for Airtel Money as we announce our plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. A London listing will underpin our next wave of growth. The opportunity ahead of us is substantial and, importantly, there are many demographic and digital tailwinds within the markets that we serve. We are approaching this from a position of financial strength. The business is debt-free, capital-light and highly cash generative, which is why this Offer consists solely of shares sold by existing shareholders and no new capital is being raised," said Ian Ferrao, CEO of Airtel Money.

The executive added that the listing will give the company the platform to continue transforming financial services across Africa. “Digital transaction volumes across our footprint are forecast to grow around fivefold by 2031, and we can capture this opportunity by accelerating conversion of the growing Airtel Africa telco subscriber base, moving customers onto our app where they transact more often, and by broadening the range of products we offer them,” he said. With 53 million monthly active users as of June 30, 2026, the company, which was launched in September 2011, has grown its customer base at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent from the year ended March 31, 2018. During this period, it has also deepened its penetration of Airtel Africa's growing telco subscriber base each year, from 20 per cent to 41 per cent.

Airtel Money’s total processed value has grown at a 33 per cent CAGR over the same period to reach $213 billion. Revenue reached $1.3 billion for the year ended March 2026, with an EBITDA margin of about 50 per cent. Bharti Enterprises-backed Airtel Africa, already listed on the London Stock Exchange, owns 77.85 per cent of Airtel Money. In 2021, TPG, Mastercard, the Qatar Investment Authority and Chimetech Holding Ltd acquired minority stakes for a total consideration of $550 million. Following the IPO, Airtel Africa is expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder and to support Airtel Money's next phase of development as an independently listed business, the company said in the statement.