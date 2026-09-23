Airtel Money files for potential London IPO of at least $800 million

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

Airtel Money has filed for a potential initial public offering in London, which could be one of the largest the City has seen in years — albeit smaller than previously expected.

The mobile payments firm, part of Airtel Africa Plc, said on Wednesday that it is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange. The offering will consist of existing shares being sold by holders, the company said.

The offering would be the UK’s largest since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, even at the reported deal size of at least $800 million, which is lower than the $1.5 billion to $2 billion it had hoped for previously. That makes Airtel Money’s offering welcome news for London’s equities market, which has experienced a prolonged drought of first-time share sales.

Airtel Money operates a range of branches and kiosks across Africa that are used to pay utility bills, arrange microloans and buy goods, according to its website. It processed $213 billion in the twelve months through June, with about 53 million monthly active users, the company said in the statement. East Africa is by far its largest customer base, with a strong following also present in Nigeria and French-speaking Africa, company data show. The announcement comes after the Financial Conduct Authority changed its rules earlier this year to expedite IPO processes by a week, in a bid to make the UK market more competitive. Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar cited the City’s emerging-market investor base and understanding of fintech and payments as reason for choosing London as a listing location, in a conference call following first-quarter results.