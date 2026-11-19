Airtel has been ranked as India’s most valuable brand by Kantar, a marketing data and analytics firm, in 2026 displacing HDFC Bank from the number one spot.

“This is the first time a telecom provider has claimed the No.1 position in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Indian Brands ranking since its launch in 2014. The telecom giant has grown 5 per cent in the last year to reach a brand value of $43.2 billion,” Kantar said in its release on the brand rankings.

“Airtel is a brilliant example of a brand with strong brand equity and a global footprint. It is one of the few Indian brands to have achieved a global presence. It is also part of the global top 100,” Soumya Mohanty, managing director, South Asia, Kantar, told Business Standard.