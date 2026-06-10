Airtel rebrands Priority Postpaid as Fast Lane amid neutrality row

Bharti Airtel has rebranded its Priority Postpaid service, which triggered net neutrality debate, as Fast Lane service, extending the promise of faster connectivity to postpaid users, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has made changes on the website, and signals on mobile phones are also displaying the "Fast lane" name now.

When asked if the company has shelved the Priority Postpaid plan, the company spokesperson denied the development but acknowledged the rebranding of the service as Fast Lane.

"There is no question of withdrawal of our new post-paid plan... Our launch campaign has ended. And our descriptor to signal what we are doing 'Fast Lane' - captures the essence of what we offer. Our postpaid users continue to remain on a slice. So, every user who chooses our postpaid plan and has a 5G-capable device gets an enhanced experience. Faster speeds, unlimited data, and exceptional service," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that network slicing used for post-paid service has no impact on the experience for prepaid users, and the data has been transparently shared with the regulator. Airtel launched "Priority Postpaid" on May 19, which promises consistent speed even in crowded markets for postpaid customers. Airtel promises that 5G "Priority Postpaid" will provide a fast lane to subscribers even during peak traffic time by dynamically separating a portion of the network for them from other categories of telecom services. The launch of these plans with the fast lane facility to high-paying postpaid subscribers has triggered a debate on whether such plans violate the rule of net neutrality. The principles of net neutrality were framed to defend the rights of low-paying customers to have non-discriminatory access to the internet.

A parliamentary committee, on May 26, sought answers from the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to review the impact of 5G network slicing services in Singapore, the UK and a few other nations. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, noted that the priority postpaid plan of certain telecom operators could compromise the net neutrality of crores of prepaid mobile users. It asked the DoT and the TRAI to get back with their responses in 25 days, when the panel will meet again. Bharti Airtel has defended its new "Priority Postpaid" service before a Parliamentary panel, asserting that the offering, powered by 5G network slicing, neither violates net neutrality norms nor degrades service quality for prepaid users.