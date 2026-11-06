Airtel restores ₹299 prepaid plan withdrawn in August as additions slow

Bharti Airtel has brought back its entry level plan worth ₹299, as net customer additions slowed in the quarter ended September 30. The firm had withdrawn the 28 day plan, which provided 1 GB of data per day, in August.

While queries to the company did not elicit a response as of Friday evening, Chief Executive Officer Shashwat Sharma said in the company's earnings call that there had been a change in the tariff plans.

The company will now focus on other levers, including plan upgrades, postpaid, international roaming and top-ups, to sustain average revenue per user (Arpu) growth over the coming quarters. The carrier's Arpu continued to be the highest among peers at ₹271 in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), higher than ₹218.8 of Reliance Jio, which made its stock market debut on October 28 -- India's largest public listing.

“Overall, the intervention that we have taken on pricing on prepaid in Q2 has already kind of paid out, and now we are looking at all the other levers forwarded in terms of continuing to grow Arpu steadily over the coming quarters. I see a sustained growth of Arpu possible on the base, as we continue to unlock these levers,” Sharma said. The No. 2 carrier's net customer additions fell by two-thirds to 716,000 in Q2, versus 3.3 million in Q1, while churn increased by three basis points to 2.9 per cent sequentially. Executives added that signs of revival were visible in Q3.

Rising smartphone prices have also weighed on customer additions -- more on the side of transitioning from 2G to 4G or 5G. However, expansion in the refurbished devices market provided fillip. “We have seen some softness on customer grades. I think entry-level smartphone prices have gone up substantially, and shipments have slowed. However, the other thing we have seen also in India is a very strong refurbished phones market, which is expanding, which is supporting smartphone upgrades at the entry level,” Sharma said. The executive added that carriers would eventually need to move away from offering unlimited voice and data at relatively low price points, towards a model that better monetises actual data consumption.

On home broadband, the carrier is also scaling back its fixed wireless access (FWA) expansion, adding that it will only serve as an interim solution to capture demand till fibre connectivity reaches a particular area. Data centres and growth strategies Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal explained that the new data centre land acquired in Visakhapatnam would enable setting up a 400-500 megawatt (Mw) data centre. While, other locations would be scouted as the firm aims to take its overall capacity to over 1 gigawatt (GW), as demand from the US may get directed to India. It is also building tools to fasten the pace of data centre development through modular units.

“We are also looking at slightly higher, larger pieces of land at the edge, which gives us the option of building out data centres even at the edge... GPU (graphics processing unit) as a service where there's a little bit more software and orchestration that needs to be done, as some of the neo-clouds do. That's an area which we are currently studying,” he added. Airtel was also looking at opportunities to offer its artificial intelligence (AI) services as a stack to existing customers, on top of cloud and data centres. Sharma added that financial services with Airtel Money, Airtel Finance and Airtel Payments Panel, alongside upcoming investments in data centres and Airtel Cloud, will continue to be the growth bets.