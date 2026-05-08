Akasa Air sets up entity for aircraft financing, leasing in GIFT City
The nearly four-year-old carrier has established Akasa Air Leasing IFSC Private Limited (AALI) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar
The nearly four-year-old carrier has established Akasa Air Leasing IFSC Private Limited (AALI) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar
Akasa Air has set up an entity at the GIFT City in Gujarat to strengthen its aircraft financing and leasing activities.
The nearly four-year-old carrier has established Akasa Air Leasing IFSC Private Limited (AALI) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar.
In a release on Friday, the airline said AALI office would play a pivotal role in advancing its aircraft financing strategy, enabling greater flexibility, cost efficiency, and enhanced access to global capital markets.
"AALI is expected to finance a majority of the airline's aircraft over time while strengthening onshore leasing capabilities," the release said.
Currently, Akasa Air has a fleet of 38 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. It has placed an order for 226 such aircraft.
Air India and IndiGo also have their aircraft leasing entities in the GIFT City.
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST