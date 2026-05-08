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Akasa Air sets up entity for aircraft financing, leasing in GIFT City

The nearly four-year-old carrier has established Akasa Air Leasing IFSC Private Limited (AALI) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar

Akasa Airlines, Akasa
Currently, Akasa Air has a fleet of 38 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Akasa Air has set up an entity at the GIFT City in Gujarat to strengthen its aircraft financing and leasing activities.

The nearly four-year-old carrier has established Akasa Air Leasing IFSC Private Limited (AALI) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar.

In a release on Friday, the airline said AALI office would play a pivotal role in advancing its aircraft financing strategy, enabling greater flexibility, cost efficiency, and enhanced access to global capital markets.

"AALI is expected to finance a majority of the airline's aircraft over time while strengthening onshore leasing capabilities," the release said.

Currently, Akasa Air has a fleet of 38 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. It has placed an order for 226 such aircraft.

Air India and IndiGo also have their aircraft leasing entities in the GIFT City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Akasa AirGIFT CityIndian aviation

First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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