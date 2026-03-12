Akzo Nobel India gets regulatory approval to change name to JSW Dulux

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India, in which JSW Paints has acquired majority shares, has received approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to change its name to JSW Dulux.

The ministry has approved the name change and granted a fresh Certificate of Incorporation with new name JSW Dulux, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

"We wish to inform you that MCA has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name (dated 11th March 2026) thereby approving the change of name of the company from "Akzo Nobel India Ltd" to "JSW Dulux Ltd" effective 11th March 2026," it said.