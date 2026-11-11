Alembic bets on 30 US drug launches to sustain growth as exclusivity ends

Alembic has lagged the Indian pharmaceutical market for three to four years, and Amin said the goal is simply to match it, guiding for market-rate, low-teens growth in FY27. Chronic therapies now make up about 55 per cent of the company’s portfolio and grew faster than the market last quarter, led by cardiac, gynaecology, ophthalmic and diabetes products. By contrast, acute therapies, including anti-infectives and cough-and-cold products, lagged.

Amin said the company is not expanding its field staff for now and is focusing on productivity from existing representatives. “I don’t see any external risks per se,” he said of the second half. “It’s more to work on and strengthen ourselves.” The company ranks 20th to 22nd in India’s pharma industry, and a higher slot depends on acquisitions and on how peers grow, he said.