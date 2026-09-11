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Alembic Pharma clears USFDA inspection at Vadodara bioequivalence facility

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said the USFDA completed an unannounced inspection of its Vadodara bioequivalence facility with no Form 483 observations

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)
The inspection concluded with no Form 483 observations (Photo: Company website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 2:36 PM IST
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Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the US health regulator has completed an unannounced inspection at its bioequivalence facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, with zero observation.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the onsite bioequivalence inspection from August 31, 2026, to September 10, 2026.

The inspection concluded with no Form 483 observations, it added.

In USFDA parlance, an FDA Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigators observe conditions that may violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related regulations. No observations under this rule indicate a clean outcome.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Alembic PharmaceuticalsUSFDAUS Food and Drug Administration

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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