Alkem launches semaglutide pre-filled syringes in India at ₹350

Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of semaglutide in single-shot, pre-filled syringes in India, establishing a starting price of Rs 350. With this launch, the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company becomes the first in the country to market the medication in this single-use format.

The introduction of the single-shot syringe format is designed to alter the pricing structure and accessibility of semaglutide treatments for patients in the region.

Alkem has received regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market these pre-filled syringes across multiple dosage strengths. The treatment is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity, to be used alongside diet and exercise.

The expansion into single-shot syringes follows Alkem's initial entry into the Indian semaglutide market earlier this year. The product rollout is progressing in phases. The company launched its disposable and reusable injection pen formats in March 2026, followed by the launch of single-shot pre-filled syringes in June 2026. It has also received approval for the multi-dose vial presentation, which is expected to be introduced to the market at a later date. According to the company, providing multiple delivery mechanisms is a strategic response to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders in India. By offering a spectrum of formats ranging from multi-use pens to single-dose syringes and upcoming vials, the company intends to diversify options for healthcare providers and patients navigating different medical preferences and financial considerations.