Allahabad HC quashes labour law case against Wipro chairman Azim Premji

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed criminal proceedings against Wipro chairman Azim Premji and other senior company officials, initiated in connection with alleged violations of labour laws.

The court also set aside the summons issued by a magistrate's court in the matter. The order was passed by Justice Jafeer Ahmad on a petition filed by Premji and others.

The case originated from a complaint filed by the labour department, alleging non-compliance with labour laws at Wipro's Ghaziabad office.

Acting on the complaint, a local magistrate court issued a summons to Premji and a few other company officials, following which the order was challenged before the high court.