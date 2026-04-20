Allana Group, Captain Fresh partner to serve 4,000 retail stores in India

Allana Group, which is one of India’s largest private food companies and a leading meat exporter, has joined hands with Captain Fresh, one of India’s biggest players in the seafood market, to jointly serve around 4,000 retail stores across India.

Allana Group will hold 51 per cent while Captain Fresh will hold around 49 per cent in the JV called Indian Retail Alliance Private Ltd (IRAPL). Captain Fresh already has a retail fresh protein distribution presence by the name of ‘ChopServe’.

“Captain Fresh will bring its seafood supply chain capabilities, along with the omni-channel technology stack, under its retail brand ‘ChopServe’, which will be complemented by Allana Group’s deep expertise and best-in-class infrastructure across chicken, Ready-To-Eat, and protein processing.

Together, the platform aims to combine the product and supply chain leadership of both partners with market-facing retail entrepreneurs to organise India’s fragmented protein industry,” an official statement said. The platform will retail a comprehensive range of fresh proteins, including seafood, chicken, and mutton, across a pan-India network, serving customers through stand-alone stores, shop-in-shop formats, and HoReCa channels, creating a unified demand network for fresh proteins across India. Utham Gowda, CMD and group CEO, Captain Fresh, said that the group had a retail presence since 2020, which it scaled down in 2022 to focus more on the US and Europe as a leading B2B supplier.

“We started in 2020 and we started exiting this (retail) business in 2022. We currently exist, but we are like 5 per cent of what we were in 2022,” Gowda told Business Standard. He said Captain Fresh learnt three things from its limited retail foray so far, which are: just doing seafood alone in the Indian market may not be successful because Indian retail works on all three categories, which is seafood and animal proteins. “We had built our competency only in seafood, so animal protein was a limitation. That was lesson number one. Lesson number two is to have product leadership and work on the product side rather than just the channel side. And on the channel side, bring as many small and medium entrepreneurs as possible so that they can take care of the end market because there are many things that cannot be organised at our level. The third lesson is using technology as much as possible in terms of aggregating all of these constituents so that we work as a single company,” Gowda said.

“So this time around, we have tried to fix all of that,” he said. “We have Allana Group, which brings leadership in poultry and animal proteins. We are one of the largest seafood players in the world, so we bring that expertise from the US and Europe back to India. Second, this is a platform where we attract entrepreneurs who run 5–10 stores in a city or micro market. We bring them onto this platform, where they sell our products while we drive quality. Third, we have a software platform called ChopServe, which is mature and tested over the last 3–4 years. It is deployed across retail chains like Spa and Nature’s Basket,” Gowda said.