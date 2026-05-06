Alpha Corp to invest ₹750 cr in EIL's stressed assets after SC nod

Delhi-based realty firm Alpha Corp Development said on Wednesday that it will invest ₹750 crore in three stressed assets of Earth Infrastructure Ltd (EIL) spread across Greater Noida and Gurugram, with a total revenue potential of ₹1,200 crore.

This followed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday providing relief to over 3,000 home and commercial space buyers by restoring resolution plans for the stalled EIL projects.

These plans were earlier set aside by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in January 2023, on appeal by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The apex court also directed that GNIDA would be entitled to recover only its principal dues, waiving penal interest, penal charges, and time-extension penalties, noting that the authority's prolonged inaction had contributed significantly to the present situation.

“The court has asked GNIDA to give details of dues remaining within two weeks, so that we can start the process of principal payment and construction,” said Santosh Agarwal, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) at Alpha Corp Development. The acquired assets include two commercial information technology (IT)/IT enabled service (ITeS) developments, namely, Earth TechOne and Earth Sapphire Court, and a 600-unit residential project named Earth Copia in Sector 122 Gurugram. Agarwal added that Alpha Corp expects to complete these projects in four years after construction starts. “The investment in the project will be funded majorly through internal accruals, along with some debt component,” he said.

The SC order further mandated Alpha Corp to clear these dues over 24 months, with no financial burden passed on to homebuyers. “As part of the revival approach, the company is evaluating redevelopment and upgradation measures, including infrastructure improvements, amenity enhancements and design modernisation to align the projects with current market expectations,” the developer added. Long road to relief for buyers Launched in 2010, all three projects were being developed by EIL through its subsidiaries and related entities. However, in 2018, a financial creditor, Deepak Khanna, initiated insolvency proceedings against EIL before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).