Alpha Wave sells entire 1.9 pc stake in Delhivery; stock falls over 2 pc

Global alternative asset manager Alpha Wave Global has exited logistics company Delhivery by selling its entire 1.93 per cent stake for ₹665 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake sale, shares of Delhivery on Thursday fell 2.21 per cent to trade at ₹470.40 apiece on the NSE, and the scrip also slipped 2.15 per cent at ₹470.25 per piece on the BSE.

US-based Alpha Wave Global, through its affiliate, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, offloaded a total of 1,44,44,800 shares in two tranches, representing a 1.93 per cent stake in Delhivery, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE and NSE.

The transactions executed on Wednesday in the price range of ₹460.03-460.36 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹664.74 crore. At the end of the March quarter, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP held a 1.93 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Delhivery. On Tuesday, venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners sold more than 43 lakh shares of Delhivery for ₹208 crore. In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Mirae Asset Venture Investments divested nearly a 1 per cent stake in third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies for ₹120 crore through an open market transaction. Mirae Asset Venture Investments, through its arm, Mirae Asset Late Stage Opportunities Fund, sold 56.50 lakh shares on Wednesday, amounting to a 0.97 per cent holding in Bengaluru-based Shadowfax Technologies, as per the data.