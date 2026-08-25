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Home / Companies / News / AM Green plans ₹10,000 crore investment in bio-refineries across states

AM Green plans ₹10,000 crore investment in bio-refineries across states

Clean energy firm plans five bio-refineries through 2030, with projects in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh using a range of feedstocks

S S V Ramakumar, Chief Technology Officer of AM Green
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S S V Ramakumar, Chief Technology Officer, AM Green (Image: IndianOil News Releases)
Sudheer Pal SinghShubham Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
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Clean energy enterprise AM Green will invest over ₹10,000 crore as part of a larger plan to set up five biorefineries across states, including Uttar Pradesh (UP), Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh (MP), over the next four years through 2030, its Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President S S V Ramakumar told Business Standard in an interview.
 
The company, founded by Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, the promoters of Greenko Group, commissioned India’s first bamboo-based biorefinery in Assam in November 2025. The Assam refinery, a ₹4,500 crore project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to achieve 65 per cent capacity utilisation soon.
 
AM Green is working on a broader template to set up biorefineries to produce bioethanol and other related products, with capacities in multiples of 250 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa), eventually reaching a total capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum. 
“Generically, each of the five units of 250 ktpa capacity will require investment of over ₹2,000 crore. These refineries will be in different geographies of India and abroad,” said Ramakumar, a former director of research and development at Indian Oil Corporation.
 
He added that, apart from Assam, AM Green will have individual refineries in UP, Andhra, and MP, based on various feedstock, including bamboo, rice straw, wheat straw, or dedicatedly grown crops such as Indian Napier grass.
 
“In the past year, we have done rigorous testing of a different second-generation feedstock from the sugar industry, though not molasses. We have conducted testing with one of the leading sugar manufacturers. This plant will come up in UP,” Ramakumar said, adding that the company is optimistic about receiving the requisite land soon to implement the project.
 
For its Andhra biorefinery, AM Green is considering northern districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, where it is scouting for land not only to house the plant but also for the dedicated cultivation of energy crops to feed the refinery.
 
“The other geography we are scouting is MP, which is also a very high-priority area for us to build a biorefinery unit,” Ramakumar said, adding that the staple feedstock for both the Andhra and MP refineries would be an energy crop.
 
The commissioning of the Assam biorefinery, under Assam Bio Ethanol (ABEPL) and in a joint venture with Numaligarh Refinery, last year provided the first commercial reference for the biofuel industry, paving the way for its large-scale adoption.
 
First-generation ethanol, which is predominantly produced in India and is being used for 20 per cent gasoline blending, brings down gasoline’s carbon footprint of 94 kilograms of carbon dioxide per megajoule of energy by 50 per cent. However, second-generation ethanol, produced by ABEPL, brings down carbon intensity by 80 per cent.
 
The project has a total feedstock capacity of 300 ktpa and will produce 80,000 tonnes of low-carbon-intensity ethanol, 20,000 tonnes of green furfural (a natural organic liquid made from agricultural waste such as corncobs, oat hulls, and sugarcane bagasse), and around 8,000 tonnes of acetic acid.
 
“We have taken seven to eight batches since last September and, except for some minor teething problems, the plant is very well commissioned and the products produced are up to the mark,” Ramakumar said.
 
He added that the company is now targeting continuous operation of the plant at 65 per cent of its nameplate capacity, before ramping it up to 90 per cent by the next financial year (2027-28).
 
   

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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