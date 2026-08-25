AM Green plans ₹10,000 crore investment in bio-refineries across states

AM Green is working on a broader template to set up biorefineries to produce bioethanol and other related products, with capacities in multiples of 250 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa), eventually reaching a total capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum.
“Generically, each of the five units of 250 ktpa capacity will require investment of over ₹2,000 crore. These refineries will be in different geographies of India and abroad,” said Ramakumar, a former director of research and development at Indian Oil Corporation.
He added that, apart from Assam, AM Green will have individual refineries in UP, Andhra, and MP, based on various feedstock, including bamboo, rice straw, wheat straw, or dedicatedly grown crops such as Indian Napier grass.