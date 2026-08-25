AM Green plans ₹10,000 crore investment in bio-refineries across states

Clean energy enterprise AM Green will invest over ₹10,000 crore as part of a larger plan to set up five biorefineries across states, including Uttar Pradesh (UP), Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh (MP), over the next four years through 2030, its Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President S S V Ramakumar told Business Standard in an interview.

The company, founded by Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, the promoters of Greenko Group, commissioned India’s first bamboo-based biorefinery in Assam in November 2025. The Assam refinery, a ₹4,500 crore project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to achieve 65 per cent capacity utilisation soon.

He added that, apart from Assam, AM Green will have individual refineries in UP, Andhra, and MP, based on various feedstock, including bamboo, rice straw, wheat straw, or dedicatedly grown crops such as Indian Napier grass.

“Generically, each of the five units of 250 ktpa capacity will require investment of over ₹2,000 crore. These refineries will be in different geographies of India and abroad,” said Ramakumar, a former director of research and development at Indian Oil Corporation.

AM Green is working on a broader template to set up biorefineries to produce bioethanol and other related products, with capacities in multiples of 250 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa), eventually reaching a total capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum.

“In the past year, we have done rigorous testing of a different second-generation feedstock from the sugar industry, though not molasses. We have conducted testing with one of the leading sugar manufacturers. This plant will come up in UP,” Ramakumar said, adding that the company is optimistic about receiving the requisite land soon to implement the project.

For its Andhra biorefinery, AM Green is considering northern districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, where it is scouting for land not only to house the plant but also for the dedicated cultivation of energy crops to feed the refinery.