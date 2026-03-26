AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen to retire; Amit Harlalka named successor

After more than two decades, Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), will retire on June 30, the company said on Thursday. Oommen, 68, has been associated with the company since its days as Essar Steel.

In a statement, AM/NS India said that Oommen would retain links to the company as a board member, as well as taking up the position of vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Limited, representing ArcelorMittal’s interests in India.

The current chief financial officer (CFO) of AM/NS India, Amit Harlalka, will take charge as the CEO from July 1.

Aditya Mittal, chairman of AM/NS India and chief executive, ArcelorMittal, thanked Oommen for being “a great first CEO” for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. “A highly experienced steel industry executive, he knew the operations inside-out, brought stability at a time of change, and played a critical role in helping establish trust as we built the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel brand in India.” AM/NS India started its journey in December 2019 when global steelmakers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel formed a 60:40 joint venture to own and operate Essar Steel, which was acquired under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Oommen, managing director of Essar Steel, was appointed CEO of AM/NS India.

“We were lucky to have him, and I am delighted that he will retain a strong connection with the company as a board member, and also vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Limited,” Mittal said in his statement. Oommen said, “I could not have imagined that we would achieve so much in just over six years.” AM/NS India is in the process of pursuing major growth plans. On Monday, the company laid the foundation for a greenfield steel plant in Andhra Pradesh as part of its long-term objective of growing its crude steelmaking capacity to 40 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Also, the capacity at Hazira in Gujarat is being expanded to 15 MTPA.