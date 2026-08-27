AM/NS India secures 30-year concession for captive berth at Paradip Port

Paradip Port Authority has granted a 30-year concession to AM/NS India special purpose vehicle AMNS Paradip Logistics Pvt Ltd (APLPL) to mechanise CQ-III berth for handling dry bulk cargo on a captive basis.

APLPL on Thursday said Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has formally granted the 30-year concession that will ensure seamless cargo movement, enhance AM/NS India's operational efficiency, and reinforce the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The award of concession (AoC), handed over by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on August 21, is in alignment with the central government's policy to promote coastal shipping as a fuel-efficient, economical, and environment-friendly mode of transport, it said.