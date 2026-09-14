Amazon announces operations network expansion ahead of festive season

Amazon announced its biggest-ever expansion of its operations network ahead of the festive season, with the launch of 20 new fulfilment centres (FCs), six new sort centres (SCs), and 150 new last-mile delivery stations. The expansion increases Amazon's total storage capacity by 50 per cent to 64 million cubic feet – equivalent to more than 720 Olympic-sized swimming pools. These facilities will be operated and managed by strategic partners who are leaders in the logistics industry.

In a major push beyond metros, all the new sort centres and seven new fulfilment centres are being launched in non-metro cities. These include the first Amazon FCs in Raipur, Ranchi and Varanasi, strengthening Amazon’s operations network in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the country.

“This year, we are investing over Rs 2,800 crore ($300 million) to strengthen and upgrade our operations network and enhance the technology that powers our infrastructure, while supporting associate safety, health and financial well-being,” said Abhinav Singh, vice-president, operations, India, APAC, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, Amazon. “As we scale our specialised fulfillment infrastructure, we are expanding access to a wider selection of products across our broader network, with delivery options designed to meet customer needs — from delivery in minutes through Amazon Now, to a few hours, Same-Day or Next-Day delivery.” The new sort centres in Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Meerut, Ramanagar, Raipur and Varanasi will expand the total sortation area by 25 per cent, from 2.4 million to 3 million square feet.

Amazon has also added 150 new last-mile delivery stations across 118 cities. These include Asansol, Bathinda, Bikaner, Coimbatore, Doda, Udhampur and West Garo Hills. This extends Amazon's reach deeper into smaller towns and cities across India. Of these, 12 cities, including Bhojpur, Bokajan, Jalaun and Jehanabad, will have their first Amazon last-mile delivery station. Amazon's continued investment in network expansion has enabled same-day deliveries to reach 30 per cent more cities over the past year — bringing faster, more reliable delivery speeds to customers across India. This expansion is part of Amazon's recently announced investment of over Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen its pan-India operations network. The expanded network brings seller inventory closer to customers and extends Amazon’s last-mile reach across more regions, helping it meet increased demand with faster and more reliable deliveries.