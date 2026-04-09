Amazon considers selling in-house AI chips to firms amid demand surge

Amazon.com Inc. is considering selling its chips to other companies, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said Thursday, adding that the cloud-computing giant’s in-house silicon unit is on pace to bring in more than $20 billion over the course of a year.

The disclosure offers a rare glimpse into the scale of Amazon’s in-house chip operation, which produces general-purpose computing and AI accelerators, as well as chips that make the company’s servers run more efficiently.

Today, Amazon rents that hardware to customers of Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing unit. But demand for processors capable of building artificial intelligence models has strained supply and sent companies looking for alternatives to Nvidia Corp.’s market-leading graphics processing units.