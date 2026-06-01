Amazon Data Services India buys 10.6 acres of land in MMR for ₹125 cr

Amazon Data Services India has purchased 10.6 acres (approximately 42,955 square metres) of land in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) for ₹125.13 crore from Lodha Developers.

According to transaction-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the land is situated in Palava, Thane. Amazon bought approximately 38.18 acres in November 2024 for ₹450 crore to develop a data centre.

According to the deal documents, Amazon is entitled to utilise a floor space index (FSI) of 2.5 times the total area of the land, equivalent to 1.07 lakh sq ft, for data centre and ancillary use.

Amazon paid a stamp duty of ₹7.5 crore for the transaction, which was registered as a deed of conveyance on May 26, 2026. Lodha has a vast land bank in Palava, a part of MMR, and sees the region as a large-scale data centre opportunity. The company has 3,900 acres of land at Palava and Upper Thane, which is expected to generate more than ₹10 trillion in sales over the next three decades, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins of 50 per cent. Lodha Developers plans to develop around 1 gigawatt (GW) of build-to-suit data centre power shell capacity across nearly 100 acres in Palava near Mumbai, entailing an incremental cost of ₹10,000-11,000 crore.

The investment, to be deployed across nearly 100 acres of its 400-acre data centre park, will be largely self-funded through monetisation of the remaining land parcels, the company said during its quarterly earnings call. In January 2026, Lodha signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest ₹1 trillion, in addition to its earlier investment commitment of ₹30,000 crore, to develop a 2.5 GW data centre park in the state. Business Standard's email queries sent to Amazon and Lodha remained unanswered. Additionally, according to Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services firm, India is emerging as one of Asia-Pacific's most significant growth markets for digital infrastructure, as accelerating AI adoption, hyperscale cloud expansion and rising enterprise demand continue to reshape global data centre development patterns.