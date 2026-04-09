Amazon expands Counterfeit Crime Unit to India to curb fake goods

Amazon announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crime Unit (CCU) to India, reinforcing its global commitment to protecting consumers and brands from counterfeit goods. The unit will bring together Amazon’s local experts, working closely with Indian brands, sellers, and law enforcement agencies to combat counterfeit operations. The aim is to safeguard consumer trust across one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

“Our global anti-counterfeiting efforts have helped prevent billions of dollars in potential harm. With CCU expanding to India, we’re bringing that same commitment and expertise to one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit. “We’re combining advanced technology, dedicated teams, and strong partnerships with brands and law enforcement to take the fight to bad actors on the ground in India. This creates a safer marketplace that benefits consumers, legitimate sellers, and the broader Indian economy.”

Amazon said the expansion of CCU to India reflects the company’s commitment to preserving marketplace integrity while helping strengthen trust in digital commerce. The unit will focus on proactively detecting and removing counterfeit listings, safeguarding intellectual property, and enabling coordinated enforcement action against bad actors, while deepening collaboration with industry bodies and government stakeholders. This effort is in line with Amazon’s broader long-term commitment to India, including its plan to invest more than $35 billion across its businesses in the country through 2030. Amazon has invested in brand protection initiatives globally, including advanced machine learning algorithms, dedicated investigation teams, and the Brand Registry programme. The CCU extends these capabilities to the Indian market, where e-commerce continues to experience exponential growth. This initiative complements Amazon’s existing consumer protection efforts in India, including the #ScamSmartIndia campaign launched in partnership with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to combat online frauds and scams.