Amazon expands its dedicated air cargo services to northeastern region

Amazon currently operates two dedicated cargo aircraft that connect the northern, western and southern regions of the country. With the addition of the new routes, the service will now also ferry orders to and from the northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The company had initially launched its dedicated air service in 2023.
The initiative also aims to provide a boost to sellers and customers (especially Prime members) based in the region. “For customers, this means access to Amazon’s vast selection at five times better speeds than before, while sellers and entrepreneurs in the northeast can now reach customers across India faster and more reliably,” Singh said, adding that the company has more than 18 lakh sellers and a significant number is from the northeast.