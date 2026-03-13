Amazon expands its dedicated air cargo services to northeastern region

Speaking to Business Standard on the growth opportunity in the region, Singh said, “It is very dynamic. A large number of our new Amazon customers, who are buying with us for the first time, come from the Northeast of India. As internet penetration and mobile phone usage are increasing rapidly, the infrastructure build-out is very rapid in and to that area. With that, we see more and more people coming online and buying.”

On how the company navigates geopolitical tensions and external challenges, such as the current conflict in West Asia, Singh said, “What really helps is first principles and tenets which make decision-making easier… We work on those. Is it the right thing to do for the customer? Will it enhance safety or experience? We take those calls and then we react to the external environment. It is going to be hard to preempt the external environment but as long as you stick to your first principles and tenets, it is easy to react to the external.”