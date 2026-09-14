Amazon expands operations network across India ahead of festive season

Ecommerce major Amazon on Monday announced an expansion of its operations network across India ahead of the upcoming festive season, launching 20 fulfilment centres, 6 sort centres, and 150 last-mile delivery stations.

The expansion is part of the company's announced investment of over ₹2,800 crore to bolster its pan-India operations and infrastructure, Amazon said in a statement.

The expansion will increase Amazon's total storage capacity in India by 50 per cent to 64 million cubic feet. The facilities will be operated and managed by third-party logistics service providers.

All 6 new sort centres situated in Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Meerut, Ramanagar, Raipur and Varanasi, as well as seven of the 20 new fulfilment centres are coming up in non-metro cities.