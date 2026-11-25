Global ecommerce (ecom) platform Amazon on Wednesday announced it has reached $27 billion in cumulative exports from India through its flagship exports program, Amazon Global Selling. The growth numbers reflect the company’s progress towards its goal of enabling $80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030.

Notably, last year, the ecom giant had surpassed the target of $20 billion in cumulative exports.

Launched in 2015, the program has registered over 2.4 lakh exporters, who have cumulatively sold more than one billion homegrown products to customers across Amazon’s global marketplaces. These sellers are spread over 200 cities and towns across India.

“The program has successfully demonstrated how technology can unlock global opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. It enables exporters to build global brands by selling to hundreds of millions of customers on more than 18 Amazon global stores in countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, UAE, France, Italy and Spain,” the firm said in a statement.

Srinidhi Kalvapudi, head of Amazon Global Selling India, said, “India has the potential to become a global powerhouse for consumer exports, and ecom is helping turn that ambition into reality, creating opportunities for every Indian seller to become a global exporter… We see tremendous opportunity in sectors like textiles, where India’s manufacturing strengths, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial talent can translate into globally recognised brands.” In 2026, home textiles and apparel emerged as key growth drivers for Amazon Global Selling in India, with apparel and home categories recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.