Amazon Great Indian Festival logs record 440 million visits in early phase

Amazon said on Friday night that Amazon.in recorded more than 440 million visits during the early phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2026, its highest ever. More than 72 per cent of visits came from beyond the top nine metros, while the number of first-time shoppers increased by nearly 100 per cent. The company also recorded its highest-ever single-day shopping app downloads, at five times the level of a regular business day. The sale opened to all customers at midnight on October 8.

Sellers on Amazon India saw strong customer demand, with more than twice as many units ordered in the first 24 hours compared with the same period last year. Sellers in the beauty category saw units ordered rise to nearly seven times the year-ago level, followed by kitchen at 4.2 times, wireless at 3.4 times, apparel at 3.1 times and home at 2.7 times. The number of sellers with more than ₹1 crore in sales in the first 24 hours grew over 80 per cent year-on-year.

More than one in three customers chose EMI to make their purchases more affordable. On Amazon Pay Later, EMI transactions increased twofold and the user base expanded 80 per cent year-on-year, while one in four customers used Pay to split payments interest-free. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card saw its user base increase 15 per cent year-on-year. One in four customers transacted using UPI. Brands across categories reported strong demand during AGIF. Philips clocked a tenfold surge in demand compared with its regular-day level during the sale. Customers bought air fryers, mixers and other kitchen appliances. “We have been able to bring our trusted kitchen innovations to hundreds of thousands of customers,” said Gulbahar Taurani, MD and CEO, Versuni India – Philips.

Reebok said sales of sports shoes, performance footwear and apparel more than doubled from the same period last year. “We are seeing strong traction, with sales more than doubling compared to the same period last year,” said Arjun Ramamoorthy, brand head, Reebok India. Fashion brand Wrogn said its business on Amazon was 10 times its business-as-usual level and three times its Prime Day level during the event. “We have seen our business spike 10X vs business-as-usual and 3X vs Prime Day,” said Anjana Reddy, co-founder and CEO, Wrogn. Jitendra Rawal, e-commerce head of beauty brand Renee, said the firm’s first-day sales doubled from last year and reached three times its usual daily level.