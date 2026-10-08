Amazon Great Indian Festival opens with record 100% growth in orders

Amazon said on Thursday that the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2026 had its biggest-ever opening, with customers in India ordering more than twice as many products year-on-year. The sale opened to all customers at midnight on October 8.

Customers from every pin code in India have already placed orders across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, beauty, home, kitchen and everyday essentials. Amazon said this made it the most-shopped opening day in the history of the shopping event.

Millions of deals were delivered to customers within hours. In over 120 cities served by Amazon Now, one out of every two products was delivered in just minutes.

“Early trends from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 have beaten our most optimistic expectations,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon India. “We’ve seen a record 100 per cent increase in products ordered. From metros to the smallest towns – Bharat is choosing to shop on Amazon.in for the best deals, the widest selection and the fastest deliveries,” he said. One out of two customers shopped using EMI, and one out of every three units bought was rewarded with cashback. Prime members saved more than 100 per cent over last year with Prime-only offers available on the largest curation of products. Premium Android smartphone sales grew 70 per cent year-on-year, led by products such as Apple iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and others. MacBook Neo sales were 65 times higher than on a regular day, while premium wearables sold at 80 times the rate of a regular day, led by Garmin, Apple, Samsung and Amazfit.

Home entertainment sales jumped 77 times, with 55-inch-and-above TVs accounting for 65 per cent of all TVs sold. High-end home theatre systems sold 100 times more than on a regular day in the first 12 hours, while large-appliance sales also surged. Fashion sales reached seven times those of a regular day, with shoes selling at seven pairs a second. One in every four products bought on Amazon.in in the first 12 hours was a beauty product. Premium skin and hair care sold more than 150 products a minute, five times the rate of a normal day. Luxury fragrances sold 12 a minute, four times the rate of a typical day.