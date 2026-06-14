Amazon in most 'aggressive' phase of India expansion: Country head

Amazon is in the midst of its "most aggressive phase of expansion" in India yet, country head Samir Kumar has said, adding that the ecommerce giant is firmly focused on playing the long game for market and customer wins.

The comment from Amazon India's top honcho comes against the backdrop of the company's recently announced $35 billion investment by 2030 - building on $40 billion already invested - to support business expansion, AI-driven digitisation, exports and job creation.

"If you look at our investments, we are one of the largest investments in India...USD 35 billion over the next five years, USD 80 billion of exports enablement, continuing to invest in Amazon Now and speed with 100 cities and 1,000 micro fulfillment centres, so we are in the most aggressive phase of expansion in India yet, we are here to play a long-term and win in India," Kumar told PTI.

Brushing aside concerns over market complexities and rising competitive intensity, Kumar emphasised the company's singular focus on enhancing consumer experience; he added that Amazon's leadership remains fully aligned and committed to this goal. "I continue to focus on building the right experience for our Indian consumers, and as far as I know, and I spend time with my senior leaders, they are very much committed to that," Kumar said. Kumar emphasised that Amazon is building for the long term and remains committed to sustained investments in India. "We believe that we are building for the long run, and we continue to invest in India in a big way, and for the long run as well," he said.

Asked about regulatory scrutiny of e-commerce and digital consumer platforms in India, Kumar said Amazon's approach here is consistent with its global operations, with the company's primary focus on ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations. "We have regulatory compliance around the world, and we run a compliant business around the world, so regulatory pressure or regulatory challenges in India are no different from challenges around the world, and for me it's making sure we are running a compliant business in India is utmost important, and we are doing that," he said. Amazon has built a diversified presence in India spanning ecommerce, digital payments, cloud computing, entertainment streaming, devices, logistics and seller services.

With 'Amazon Now', it has also expanded into quick commerce, competing against a fast-growing crop of young, quick-commerce platforms. India's quick commerce market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's digital economy, driven by rising demand for ultra-fast deliveries, changing consumer preferences and entrenchment of e-commerce into everyday purchases by households and individuals. What began as a service focused largely on groceries and essentials has rapidly expanded to categories such as electronics, beauty products, home needs and fashion accessories, with young consumers increasingly prioritising convenience and speed. Major players like Blinkit, IPO bound Zepto, Instamart, Flipkart and Amazon are investing aggressively to expand networks - they are strengthening supply chains and adding to product assortments to grab a larger chunk of the booming instant delivery market.