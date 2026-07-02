Amazon India legal chief steps up fight against fakes and AI-enabled scams

Bakshi oversees legal affairs across India, the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. A veteran technology lawyer, he was among the earliest executives hired in 2011 by Amazon in India and helped launch the company's India marketplace in 2013. He previously held senior legal roles at Fujitsu and Microsoft, where he worked on anti-piracy and digital adoption initiatives — experience he now draws on as Amazon confronts counterfeiting and AI-enabled fraud in one of its fastest-growing markets. That early bet on India, alongside the company's AI and cloud investment, is now set to top $48 billion through 2030.