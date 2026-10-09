Non-metros emerge as key growth drivers for Amazon: V-P Saurabh Srivastava

Non-metro cities are emerging as the key growth engine for Amazon India, accounting for around 70-80 per cent of the e-commerce major’s new customers, Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president at Amazon India, told Business Standard. Tier-II and Tier-III cities account for 70 per cent of new Prime customers.

“We are seeing that almost 70-80 per cent of new customers that we are getting are coming from non-metro cities. Nearly 70 per cent of new prime customers are coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and prime customers actually shop five to ten times more than non-prime customers,” Srivastava added.

The shift in customer growth is accompanied by rising premiumisation in smaller cities, with Amazon seeing consumers outside metros increasingly opting for higher-priced and better-quality products across categories. “Premiumisation is accelerating in non-metros. The centre of gravity has now moved to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, which we are seeing in terms of the new growth.”

Amazon is also seeing customers in these markets move up the value chain within categories. In smartphones, more than 50 per cent of units sold are now priced at Rs 30,000 or above, compared with the earlier concentration in the Rs 15,000-20,000 range. The trend is not restricted to high-value electronics. Srivastava cited examples such as consumers moving from Rs 200 moisturisers to Rs 600-800 Korean beauty products and from Rs 200 bedsheets to products priced around Rs 1,200. The shift towards premium products is taking place despite higher prices in several consumer categories. Amazon said affordability offerings such as Amazon Pay Later, cashbacks and low-cost EMIs (equated monthly instalments) are helping consumers access higher-priced products. According to Srivastava, uptake of these affordability mechanisms is increasing, allowing consumers to purchase products they may previously have considered unaffordable.

During the festive season, Amazon is also expecting customers to broaden the number of categories they shop from. The company tracks the number of categories customers purchase from as one measure of engagement, alongside the addition of Prime customers. In terms of units, everyday essentials and fashion remain the largest categories, while electronics, mobile phones and large appliances account for a larger share of overall value. As part of its festive sales preparations, Amazon has launched 20 new fulfilment centres, six new sort centres and 150 new last-mile delivery stations across 118 cities. The expansion increases storage capacity by 50 per cent to 64 million cubic feet. Additionally, seven new fulfilment centres and all new sort centres are in non-metro cities. This is part of an investment of more than Rs 2,800 crore in its India operations network in 2026.

The company has also made seller fees nil across some categories, including lifestyle, apparel, footwear, beauty, home and everyday essentials. Amazon is simultaneously ramping up its quick-commerce offering, Amazon Now, which currently operates in 120 cities, including Amritsar, Abohar, Jalandhar, Ambala, Mangalore, Manipal, Vizag, Kochi, Changanassery, Bhubaneswar and Karwar, among others. According to Srivastava, “Amazon Now is the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India’s history, with orders doubling every quarter since launch, and has reached $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India over the past three months. We are investing in local and regional assortment, city-specific fresh produce sourcing and our micro-fulfilment network, with close to 800 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres.”