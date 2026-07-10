Amazon India's Prime Day gets faster as smaller cities drive growth

Amazon India said the 10th edition of its annual Prime Day event was the company's fastest yet, with one in every two items delivered within minutes in cities served by its Amazon Now quick-commerce service. The sales event, which featured products ranging from premium electronics and beauty items to everyday essentials, also drove a more than threefold increase in same-day deliveries, extending to smaller cities including Hoshiarpur, Ujjain and Dharwad. More than 70 per cent of new Prime memberships during the event came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, showcasing the growing adoption of the service beyond India's largest urban centres.