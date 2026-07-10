Amazon India's Prime Day gets faster as smaller cities drive growth

"This was our fastest Prime Day ever, where in cities with Amazon Now, one in two items on deal were delivered in just minutes," said Akshay Sahi, vice-president, Prime and customer fulfilment experience, India and emerging countries, Amazon. "We also saw the highest-ever participation of small and medium businesses, reaffirming that Prime Day is as much a celebration for our sellers as it is for our customers."
Prime members on Amazon Now received free delivery on eligible orders and cashback offers during the event. Nearly half of Prime Day orders on the service were for non-grocery items, including cameras and personal care appliances. One in four orders arrived the same day and more than half were delivered before the event ended.